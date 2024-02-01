The Big Game: 75% of Americans will watch Super Bowl, 50% support the day after being a paid day off

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Siena College Research Institute and St. Bonaventure University’s Jandoli School of Communication released the second annual American Sports Fanship Survey.

Aaron Chimbel, the Dean of Bonaventure University's Jandoli School of Communication spoke with Michael Wooten to discuss some trends that were found among fans.

More than 3,000 individuals took part in the survey which was conducted January 2 through January 7.

According to the American Sports Fanship Survey, 75% of Americans plan to watch this year's Super Bowl, and 50% support the Monday after the big game being a paid day off of work.

Chimbel said that football is high on the list of favorite sports for fans.

According to the survey, half of Americans chose football as their favorite sport.

"The next closest is basketball at just 9% and America's pastime baseball comes in at seven (percent)," he said.

Looking at the figures, there are more football fans than there are sports fans overall, which shows just how popular football is in the country.

"For me, one of the things that really shows football's place in our lives — in this country, is that 71% of Americans say they are sports fans, but 72% say they are football fans."

Another interesting fact that came from the survey was that 25% of fans say chicken wings are their favorite Super Bowl food, which is a nice connection to Buffalo.

52% of fans also agree that the game is more interesting to watch than other content such as commercials.

You can find the full survey below.