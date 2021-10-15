The BFLO Store to sell 'BFLO Invasion Rally Towel' to benefit Oishei and Nashville Children’s Alliance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The BFLO Store announced it will sell the "BFLO Invasion Rally Towel" to benefit Oishei Children’s Hospital and the Nashville Children’s Alliance ahead of the Buffalo Bills Monday Night Football game against the Tennessee Titans.

In 2019 Bills Mafia raised over $15,000 for the Nashville Children's Alliance after losing out to Titans fans in an online fanbase competition.

“The BFLO Store wanted to recreate this momentous point in Bills history by sponsoring the ‘BFLO Invasion’ game,” said BFLO Store owner Nathan Mroz. “Where Bills fans from all over gather to attend a specific ‘destination’ game on the Buffalo Bills’ schedule to ‘invade’ the home team’s stadium.”

That game is Monday night in Nashville against the Titans.

“It’s more than just a game, a sports team, or a fan base," said Mroz. “During a divisive and difficult time in our nation, it is incredibly refreshing to be able to go into another city for a football game, highlight their community, and get involved to leave a lasting impact in that region before we leave.”

There will be more than 10,000 rally towels for sale at:



All of The BFLO Store locations.

The Bills Store located at One Bills Drive at Highmark Stadium.

The mobile “BFLO Store Mafia Wagon” which will be set up at the Nashville Bills Backers Bar “Crows Nest” on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Near Nissan Stadium before the game.

"They are priced at $9.99, with a portion of proceeds going to Oishei Children’s Hospital. A portion of proceeds from towels sold in Tennessee will be shared between Oishei Children’s Hospital and the Nashville Children’s Alliance," a release says.