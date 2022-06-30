BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nathan Mroz, the owner of The BFLO Store, announced the store will be leaving the Eastern Hills Mall after 10 years of leasing.

“We are grateful for our time at Eastern Hills. My vision for The BFLO Store has always been to constantly evolve and bring new ideas for our loyal clientele. We learned that our BFLO District building was not part of the ownership’s long-term plan for the mall site and recently made the decision to make the move to continue to grow and create amazing spaces for our region.” - Nathan Mroz

According to Mroz, a new flagship location will open at the Transitown Plaza. The new location will take up a portion of the first floor and the entire second and third floors at the former Hens & Kelly’s Department Store to create “one of the most unique shopping, entertainment, and dining experiences in WNY" according to a release.

The plan, according to Mroz, is to build the store with a new look that brings you back to the “glory days of Buffalo shopping.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with the plaza’s ownership. The Gian family has been nothing short of spectacular. They have made this transition incredibly easy for us and we are blessed to be a part of such a great, locally owned family business.” - Nathan Mroz

“The BFLO Store is the perfect fit and compliment to Transitown Plaza. The shopping center has a rich history of local Buffalo retailers who have grown and made an impact on the community. Nathan and his vision align very well with ours to take the plaza to new heights in the coming years.” - Matt Gian, Vice President of Gian Properties

The plan for the building will consist of phases:

Bringing in a high-end salon

State-of-the-art Event Center

Future brewery/restaurant with rooftop terrace on the third floor, which with Town and ownership approvals, Mroz hopes to have done within eighteen months

Welcoming Wonder Coffeehouse, a popular specialty coffee and waffle restaurant located near Riverworks, which is slated to open this fall

Opening day for the new location is set for 716 Day on July 16 and will include food, music, giveaways and active Buffalo Bills players.