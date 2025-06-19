'The beauty he is': Community coming together to rally around Bryce Bilson and his family

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Life has never been simple for four-year-old Bryce Bilson, but through every obstacle, he continues to shine with strength, charm, and a smile that lights up the room.

“The beauty that he is, he brightens our lives and everyone else’s day just by walking in the room,” his mom, Jessica Bilson, said.

Jessica said that from the very beginning, Bryce has faced steep challenges. When he and his twin brother Levi were born, their umbilical cords were so tightly wound together that it cut off oxygen to Bryce’s brain, resulting in a brain bleed and a diagnosis of cerebral palsy.

Jessica added that Bryce has undergone intensive therapies for most of his life. Physical therapy, speech therapy, and occupational therapy — they’ve been part of his daily life. Yet through it all, he’s managed to live with joy, curiosity, and determination.

His parents said that although the days can be hectic, they wouldn’t trade them for anything. And Bryce’s brothers, Levi and Sawyer, are always right by his side.

“Things are kind of chaotic sometimes,” Jessica said, “but he has a lot of support from his brothers.”

Recently, the Bilsons discovered an opportunity that could change everything, a chance to pursue stem cell therapy abroad. They believe this treatment could offer Bryce a better quality of life and more independence as he grows, but it comes with significant costs.

That’s where the community has stepped in.

Neighbors, friends, and strangers have come together to help support Bryce’s journey.

“It is amazing to see all the support we’ve received,” Jessica said. “When you have three kids and one with disabilities, it’s easy to feel isolated. But this has shown us we’re not alone.”

“Bryce is going to do amazing things,” she said. “I have no doubt that we’re going to do everything in our power to make him succeed. It all comes down to his ambition and his will.”

For those who know Bryce, one thing is clear: he is truly one of a kind, and thanks to a supportive community, his journey is far from over.

The family has launched a GoFundMe campaign and will be hosting a fundraising raffle on Sunday, June 22, at Lewiston Fire Hall #2, to help cover medical expenses and travel for treatment.

For more information on how to donate or get involved, visit the family’s GoFundMe.