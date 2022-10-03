The Beach Boys 2022 holiday tour coming to Shea's Buffalo Theatre on December 9

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Beach Boys 2022 holiday tour "Tis the Season with The Beach Boys featuring The Holiday Vibrations Orchestra" is coming to Shea's Buffalo Theatre on December 9.

The Grammy Award-winning and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band will kick off the tour on November 26 in Connecticut and it will make 15 stops, including a stop here in Buffalo.

"The 2022 holiday tour will feature a mix of holiday classics from The Beach Boys’ 1964 Christmas album as well as songs from The Beach Boys co-founder and lead singer Mike Love’s holiday album, Reason for the Season," a release says.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m. and you can find more information here.