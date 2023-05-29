The Battle Within Foundation holds service to honor veterans who have died due to PTSD & suicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Memorial Day weekend is a time to reflect on all the sacrifices that have been made by members of the armed forces.

When it comes to time in the service, retired veteran and all-Navy Top Gun Captain, Leonard "Len" Kaine said he has 41 years of memories.

"I was a coal miners kid, joined the Navy," Kaine said with a smile. "Next thing I know, they said 'hey kid, you're doing pretty good.' Put the application in and the next thing I knew I was going to the Navy flight training."

But his smile faded away at the thought of what would bring so many together at the Buffalo and Naval and Military Park Monday morning.

"This is the weekend for the memorial service for those who fought, died, gave their lives for our freedoms and our country," Kaine said.

The Buffalo and Naval and Military Park along with the Battle Within Foundation will be hosting a non-denominational Memorial service. It will honor several lifetimes of service in the United States armed forces and on the way there, you won't miss seeing several flag on display.

"All the flags which are here, as you look out amongst them at first glance you think my this is very patriotic until you realize that each little flag is also triangle shaped flags that sit of people's mantle piece," Co-Founder & President of the Battle Within Foundation, Dr. Mark Donnelly said.

Donnelly shared that the 7,300 flags throughout the monument's garden represent the number of US Veterans who died due to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and suicide just last year.

"Our monument has become very interactive," Donnelly said. "Within 48 hours of the first time that we unveiled it we found photographs with magnets stuck to it and the pile has grown ever since."

He said community members have gone by attach photos of their loved ones.

"These veterans who have died, many of them didn't get a proper send off because often times suicide it often hidden," Donnelly continued.

That is why Donnelly said Monday's 10am Memorial Service at the Park means so much. He said he wants all veterans and their families to know they are not alone. For Kaine, although he is retired, it's also why he said he isn't done serving just yet.

"I say well, to better the lives of others is your life's greatest reward which makes the rest of your life the best of your life," Kaine said. "So that's why we're here to serve."