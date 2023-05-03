The art community pairing with first responders creating an art gallery portraying the people behind the suits

TONOWANDA N.Y. (WKBW) — A new effort to support and thank the men and women who work to keep our communities safe every single day is underway. An art exhibit that both honors Western New York's first responders and helps them in a unique way.

Bill McCullagh has been a volunteer firefighter for over 30 years. As a kid he knew he was meant to find a place in this world helping his community.

"When i saw the garage doors go up i don't know it just did something to me," he said.

Being a fire fighter, McCullagh said, is in his blood and so is being an artist.

"Art was me and I was art," he shared with a smile on his face.

McCullagh said there is nothing like having a paint brush in his hand. He even has paintings all around the fire hall.

"As my grandson used to tell me 'It's pretty awesome that you can take a pile of nothing and actually make something out of it,"' he said with a smile.

The Western New York Artist Group is now calling all first responders that are artists or want to share some of their pieces. Director Donald Siuta said there's a special reason why.

"Doing artwork is well known as a therapy," Siuta said.

Siuta shared he wants artists just like McCullagh to take off the uniform and have the space to express themselves - weather its trauma or the flowers in their front yard.

"Recognizing that they are something else other than a first responder," he said. "By showing their art work its an outlet for them."

Siuta is looking for 20 to 30 artists submitting 40 to 50 pieces of art work. If you are interested in participating visit this website to contact the Western New York Artist Group.