The Alzheimer’s Association is sharing info as the number of people diagnosed is expected to grow

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — New data from the Alzheimer’s Association shows in the United States 1 in 9 people age 65 and up has Alzheimer’s Disease and that number is expected to grow. The Alzheimer’s Association estimates within the next 30 years about 12.7 million Americans will have the disease. That is nearly double the number of people living with it currently. The Association said the increase in cases is coming in part because people are living longer and getting better treatments for other diseases. With this growing risk of Alzheimer’s more people are asking what signs they should be looking for.

"My husband has dementia but it's been about a couple years and I just want to learn more so I can help him," said Joanne Lenoci. "And I'll start to cry and I don't mean to do that. Sorry."

Barbara Braun and Joanne Lenoci share decades of friendship and said when it comes to Alzheimer's, it's a challenge they'll face together.

"It's hard," said Barbara Braun, Lenoci's best friend. "He's in rehab right now. He was in the hospital. He fell and broke his hip. He's just struggling right now. She wants to bring him home and try to take care of him so she wants to see what's out there to help."

That information could be found at the Niagara Falls Library on Wednesday night. The Alzheimer's Association held a free conference titles "It's Memory Loss, Now What?" While many people looked for programs available to help others diagnosed with a form of dementia, Braun was hoping to find some resources for herself too.

"I love to do crossword puzzles and I have to go through three or four times because I know I know the answer but it won't come up you know," said Braun. "Little things like that right now. They're not major, they're small things but I'm worried it's going to be a major thing someday if I live long enough."

According to the Alzheimer's Association, 7 in 10 Americans would want to know if they have Alzheimer's as soon as possible if it meant it could allow for earlier treatment but only 4 in 10 Americans would talk to their doctor right away when experiencing early memory or cognitive loss.

"Because there isn't a cure for Alzheimer's Disease, people would say like I don't really want to know what's the point in finding out," said Andrea Koch, Director of Education and Training. "But now there's new medications that are making this a treatable disease. But they're only effective in the very early stages if the person starts taking them."

Koch said the top three signs to look for are short-term memory loss, frequent difficulty with language or communication and confusion with date and time. However, she said the most important thing to do is talk to someone you trust and create a plan while everyone has the mental capacity to do so.

"She called me up this morning and she says I'm going or last night she called me and I said you know what I'll go with you because I think I'm having some struggles with that and I'll come with you and she's so glad I did," said Braun.

If you have questions or just need someone to talk to, the Alzheimer's Association has a 24/7 Helpline available to you.

The number is 1-800-272-3900.

You can also find more information on their website: www.alz.org/WNY