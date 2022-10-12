The 4th Annual Fatherhood Conference aimed to strengthen fathers as hope givers for their children

BUFFALO, N.Y.(WKBW) — The 4th Annual Fatherhood Conference set up shop at the Buffalo Marriott Harborcenter to strengthen fathers as hope givers for their children.

The Vice President of the Father Center of New Jersey, Carter Patterson, is a dad and advocate for recruiting men to be the best fathers they can be in their child’s life.

“I just want people to understand it's important to be impactful with your children and be present there," he says. "Because your right is my wrong and my right can be your wrong, so the general reality is to be impactful, be there and be present for your children."

Patterson explains why he’s extremely passionate about mentoring fathers.

“That little boy who stood watching other fathers and men, I cried because I felt too embarrassed to go across the street because, most importantly I didn’t have a father,” Patterson says. “I knew walking away from that I might get teary now, but I knew I didn’t want my children to feel that way and that’s the reason why I’m a proud father today.”

According to the Buffalo-Niagara Regional report, 36 percent of single parents in the region live in poverty, compared to six percent of married couples with children.

Patterson says one in four children don’t have their fathers involved in their life.

“But I want to believe because we’re working hard to make sure that men are actively engaging in their life that that number is going away,” he says.

The organization of say Say Yes Buffalo has been working to have more fathers involved by working with the Buffalo Public Schools.

“Our school base services team who work in the homes with families and we work all across the City of Buffalo,” says Sylvia Lane, the Director of Preventive Services of Say Yes Buffalo. “A lot of time where there are child welfare concerns and we see father’s in the home and often are not included, but we make it a priority to make sure they’re involved.”

Click here to find out more information on the Fatherhood classes.