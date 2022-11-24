The 4th annual Candles In The S.U.N three-course meal giveaway catering to people in the urban community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It’s the Candles In The S.U.N 4th annual three-course meal giveaway catering to those in need, especially in the most disadvantaged neighborhoods in the City of Buffalo.

Dozens of diverse volunteers from all ages and backgrounds spent their Thanksgiving morning giving food to those in need.

“It feels good to give back to everybody,” says Ethan Goodband, a 16-year-old volunteer. “You know you gotta give back to those who are less.”

The founder Dakarai Singletary tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person the giveaway is catered to people living in several disadvantaged neighborhoods in the city.

“We really hone on those zip codes and collaborate with our community partners that are in those zip codes.”

Candles In The S.U.N gave away at least 2500 meals this year, making it the largest giveaway yet.

“This puts us in ten thousand alone for Thanksgiving in a total of four years, so to me, that’s a huge accomplishment,” says Singletary. “Especially to be able to give those who may go without means the world to me.”

The founder says many community partners, including the Buffalo Bills Foundation, have shown love to the less fortunate.

“Everyone played a different part in helping us get this together, and that’s what it is to save your neighborhood,” he says. “To all come together, put your piece in and sacrifice a little bit to save your neighborhood.”

More community efforts by the Candles In The S.U.N will be coming soon for Christmas.