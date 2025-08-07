The 12 best days of summer: 185th Erie County fair is underway in Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 185th Erie County Fair began on Wednesday with hundreds of people lining up, many bringing food donations for FeedMore WNY.

There are many new food items this year, including a cookies & cream dip for homemade pretzels at Pretzalo's booth. The pretzel company was started a year ago, debuting at the Erie County Fair.

WKBW Pretzalo

I also met many farmers, including John Barrett of Coyne Farms in Avon, New York.

"I've been coming 42 years, I love the cows, but I come for the people," said Barrett, who was there with his grandson. He said it's "fun" to see his other friends bring their grandchildren to the fair as well.

"It's definitely a family affair," said Barrett.