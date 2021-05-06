The 11 Day Power Play to raise money for cancer research and programs in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In just 6 months, 40 men and women will take the ice for 11 days in an attempt to break the world record for the longest hockey game ever played.

Two teams of 20 will play hockey for 11 straight days. All these people come together to be 1 team with 1 goal: to shatter that record and do some serious damage to cancer.

Those involved will be raising money for Roswell Park®, Children’s Hospital, Make-A-Wish® and Camp Good Days.

The first workout took place at Riverworks where everyone gathered outside, lasting one hour and was mostly stretching and some light work with the bands.

