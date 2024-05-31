'That's shocking': Western New Yorkers voice their opinions after Trump found guilty in hush money trial

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A jury found former President Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in his New York criminal hush money trial, making him the first American president to be convicted of a crime.

A historic verdict in the criminal hush money trial after less than two full days of jury deliberation.

7 News headed out moments after that verdict was announced to hear from you. Here's what some had to say:

Mat

WKBW

"There’s so many different trials going on and I think he’s getting the short end of the stick in the end," Mat said. "He’s getting railroaded at this point. Constant trials. Constant investigations. I just think it’s a little excessive."

Jesse Staples

WKBW

"I’m very nervous and excited to see what this election is going to be like," Staples said. "It’s really wild how historic this is truly a once-in-a-lifetime thing. You know Richard Nixon didn’t indicted because he was pardoned and that’s not an option this time. And to switch from the game to the news at a bar is kinda wild."

"With the charges only being what they are, I’m concerned he won’t get the justice I want because I don’t think they are very heavy charges. So, yeah, I’m just very interested to see how this election will happen with this whole process going on as well," Staples added. "I think today was justice served I hope in his other cases justice is served."

Alice Bitijula

WKBW

"I feel surprised because I was really rooting for him to be the president next year because of what’s going on in the world but wow that’s a good surprise," Bitijula said.

WKBW

"It’s a big day for the country," Bruce said. "Because it’s about time justice was netted out to everyone. It’s supposed to be equal protection under the law. Equal treatment under the law no matter if you're rich poor whatever. So this is just a good day for America."

Maliona

WKBW

"I think because he was found guilty he should go to jail like any poor person would," Maliona said.

Jared Wingers

WKBW

"That’s shocking. It's a travesty of this country. Our country is no longer free and safe and we are being governed by a corrupt government," Wingers said. "I’ll still be a staunch Trump supporter and I think this will strengthen his case."

Brian Smith

WKBW

"It wouldn’t shock me somehow some way if he won again," Smith said. "I just hope that with this or anything that nothing crazy happens again like anything like the Capitol or any racial tension or anything like that. I don’t want to see none of that no more."

Linda

WKBW

"I think he should go down. I think he should go to jail," Linda said. "How can he even do that? Oh no. I’m voting for Biden."