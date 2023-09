BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's an Italian feast to help benefit a staple in the local Hispanic community.

A spaghetti dinner was held Saturday at the Pucho Olivencia Center on Swan Street here in Buffalo.

The dinner cost just 15 bucks per person, coming complete with meatballs, bread, a salad and more.

There was also a 50/50 drawing and basket raffles to benefit the Gabriel Rodriguez American Legion Post.

The event is all part of National Hispanic Heritage Month.