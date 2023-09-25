'That starts with the simple stuff': What you can do to keep your family healthy as we head into the fall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fall can be a busy time of year for so many of us with kids back in school and settling into new routines.

It's also an important time to make sure you are doing all you can to keep your family healthy.

There are new COVID-19 boosters and vaccines to talk to your doctor about, flu shots, and doctors say there is also a new medication for RSV, a respiratory illness that impacts children.

We spoke with a local doctor and mother about what you need to take care of now and a new mother who's a little anxious about sending her three-month-old to daycare.

New mom Jenna Dubiel is getting ready to head back to work next week and her three-month-old son will be heading to daycare for the first time. She said she and her husband already got their COVID and flu vaccines and their son got his first round of shots at his two-month checkup and he'll go back at his four-month checkup.

Dr. Rachel Kaufman and her one-year-old are also prepared.

"I'm the proud mother of this beautiful baby and he has gotten his flu vaccine and he has an appointment for his COVID-19 vaccine," said Dr. Kaufamn.

According to Kaufman, they are starting to see some cases of RSV, flu, and there are hundreds of common colds that are in full force. Kaufman also said COVID-19 is on the rise.

Doctor Kaufman told 7 News that the latest COVID-19 booster is just now starting to become available, the flu vaccine is ready and she recommends talking to your doctor about a new RSV medication for infants.

"There's a new medication called Beyfortus. You'll notice I said medication and not vaccine because it's not a vaccine. This is a passive antibody so the child's immune system doesn't do anything to respond to it but it gives the child antibody protection against RSV," Kaufman explained.

She also recommended that you make healthy choices to prevent illness.

"That starts with the simple stuff of trying to get enough sleep, turning off the electronics at bedtime, not having electronics in the bedroom, trying to eat fruits and vegetables," said Kaufman

If you have any underlying health concerns, questions, or concerns about the vaccines or medications talk to your doctor.

"You and your doctor are the best people to have an informed conversation about how to keep your children safe," said Kaufman.

Dubiel said she is a little anxious about going back to work but feels like she's doing all she can to protect her family.

"I'm getting him everything he needs to prevent because I would rather that, than get him into the emergency room or anything like that," said Dubiel.

Experts remind you to talk to your doctor about what is best for you and your family and address any concerns you may have about preventative measures recommended to help keep you healthy.