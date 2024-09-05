Watch Now
'That kid has a lot of rizz': Western New York Gen Z and Gen Alpha kids translate slang you need to know

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the school year now in full swing, your kids might be coming home from school saying words like "rizz" and "Ohio."

If you already know those words, consider yourself ahead of the game. Words like "bussin'" and "skibidi" are slang from Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

Anyone born roughly between 1995 and 2010 is considered to be Gen Z, while anyone born roughly between 2010 and 2024 is considered to be a part of Gen Alpha.

So I called the experts to explain some of this slang.

GEN Z GEN ALPHA

Rizz

rizz

Additionally, Meriam-Webster describes rizz as meaning romantic appeal or charm.

Ohio

ohio

According to a recent article from Forbes, Ohio is used to describe something as weird or bizarre.

Skibidi

skibidi

Skibidi can also be used interchangeably, according to Mashable, so it can mean "good" or "bad." In this case, skibidi is used to describe something as bad.

Mewing

mewing

Mewing is a technique where you flatten your tongue on the roof of your mouth in order to "define your jawline."

