BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo's Soul Saving Revival Center hosted its 17th annual Thanksgiving dinner and free clothing giveaway on Saturday.

Community members gathered for a meal at the church banquet hall on Fillmore Avenue.

More than 500 people received a free meal, along with dessert.

Everyone who stopped by also got to pick out one bag of clothing.

SSRC, along with Esther's House, relying on donations from their congregations to help provide this service to the community.