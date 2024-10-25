TGI Fridays closes location on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — TGI Fridays has closed its location on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst.

A note on the door said, "We regret to inform you that Fridays has made the difficult decision to close our restaurant effective October 24, 2024."

It also said it does not have a nearby location but to look for Fridays in airports and other cities across the country.

If you search for "Buffalo" on the locations section of its website, the closest TGI Fridays location listed is in Erie, Pennsylvania.