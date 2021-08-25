'Text and Chat' hotline comes to Crisis Services

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crisis Services says it will offer a text and chat hotline beginning 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say Monday to Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. those who are seeking help can connect with a Crisis Services counselor from their mobile device by sending a text to 716-300-2338 or on their computer by initiating the chat via the Crisis Services website here. 24-hour support will be available by calling 716-834-3131. Text and chat hours will be extended in the near future.

“We are so excited to offer this service to reach even more people who might be in crisis,” says Crisis Services’ Rachel Morrison, Crisis Counseling Program Director. “With this program, we are using cutting-edge technologies that can make getting help even easier for people in our community, especially for hard-to-reach populations who might not call us for help.”

Crisis Services this is an initial pilot funded by The Celia Lipton Farris & Victor W. Farris Foundation to "expand access to digital support for individuals who are experiencing crisis."

“We anticipate learning a lot from this launch and our team has worked very hard in preparation for this moment,” says Jessica C. Pirro, Crisis Services’ Chief Executive Officer. “This is the logical next step in growing our mission and something we’ve wanted to add to our service offerings for many years.”

Crisis Services 24-hour crisis hotline for Buffalo and Erie County can be reached by calling (716) 834-3131, the 24-hour addiction hotline for Buffalo and Erie County can be reached at (716) 831-7007.

You can find further resources below and more information on the Crisis Services website here.

Kids' Helpline

716-834-1144

1-877-KIDS-400

24 Hour Erie County Domestic Violence Hotline

716-862-HELP

For Shelter: 716-884-6000

Niagara County Hotline

716-285-3515

Orleans/Genesee/Wyoming County Hotline

585 283-5200

Allegany County Crisis Hotline

1-888-448-3367

Cattaraugus County OGH 24 Hour Crisis Hotline

1-800-339-5209

Chautauqua County Hotline

1-800-724-0461

24 Hour NYS Domestic & Sexual Violence Hotline

1-800-942-6906