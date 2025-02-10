Texas man extradited to Lockport, accused of raping child

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Texas man is facing multiple charges accused of raping a girl in New York.

New York State Police in Lockport arrested 22-year-old Javier Vasquez and charged him with six counts of Rape, four counts of Criminal Sex Act, two counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

In April 2024, police in Lockport say they took a walk-in complaint about a possible sex crime. Months later, investigators say they determined Vasquez had sexual relations with a girl under the age of 17 that involved drugs and coercion.

Police say Vasquez had left New York but they were able to track him down in Texas and he was taken into custody by the Weslaco Police Department.

Authorities with the New York State Police Department traveled to Texas on February 5, 2025, to extradite Vasquez. Two days later they took custody of Vasquez and extradited him to Lockport. He was then processed on February 8 and remanded at the Niagara County Jail.

