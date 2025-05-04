Watch Now
‘Testament to his goodwill’: Maryvale alumni surprise former choral director with a concert for 85th birthday

It has been 27 years since William Rogers retired as the Music Choral Director at Maryvale High School in Cheektowaga, but his students never forgot him. They surprised him with a concert on his 85th birthday.
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — It has been 27 years since William Rogers retired as the Music Choral Director at Maryvale High School in Cheektowaga, but his former students never forgot him. They surprised him with a concert on his 85th birthday.

William Rogers

Rogers served in that position over the course of four decades, working at the school from 1962 until 1998.

For this long-time educator’s 85th birthday, dozens of his former students got together for months, planning a surprise concert for him to mark the milestone.

“You almost couldn’t find anybody that went to Maryvale, when I went to Maryvale, that didn’t have him as a teacher and wasn’t part of the choir,” Maryvale Alumna and former Music Director Ann Mosner said.

William Rogers
Rogers couldn’t stay retired on a day like this. He took to the stage for a bit of conducting his chorus of alumni.

“The thing about my dad is I can’t go anywhere with him, store or restaurant, where somebody doesn’t come over to say hi to him. That is a testament to his goodwill in the community,” Rogers son, Bill Rogers, said. “Very proud to be his son, especially in moments like these.”

