‘Testament to his goodwill’: Maryvale alumni surprise former choral director with a concert for 85th birthday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — It has been 27 years since William Rogers retired as the Music Choral Director at Maryvale High School in Cheektowaga, but his former students never forgot him. They surprised him with a concert on his 85th birthday.

WKBW

Rogers served in that position over the course of four decades, working at the school from 1962 until 1998.

For this long-time educator’s 85th birthday, dozens of his former students got together for months, planning a surprise concert for him to mark the milestone.

“You almost couldn’t find anybody that went to Maryvale, when I went to Maryvale, that didn’t have him as a teacher and wasn’t part of the choir,” Maryvale Alumna and former Music Director Ann Mosner said.

WKBW Rogers couldn’t stay retired on a day like this. He took to the stage for a bit of conducting his chorus of alumni.

“The thing about my dad is I can’t go anywhere with him, store or restaurant, where somebody doesn’t come over to say hi to him. That is a testament to his goodwill in the community,” Rogers son, Bill Rogers, said. “Very proud to be his son, especially in moments like these.”