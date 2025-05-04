'Testament to his goodwill': Maryvale alumni surprise former teacher on his 85th birthday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's been 27 years since William Rogers retired as the Choral Music Director at Maryvale High School in Cheektowaga.

For his 85th birthday, dozens of his former students got together to plan a surprise concert for him.

"The thing about my dad is, I can't go anywhere with him, store or restaurant, where somebody doesn't come over to say hi to him. That's a testament to his goodwill in the community," Rogers' son, Bill Rogers, said. "Very proud to be his son, especially in moments like these."

Rogers couldn't stay retired on a day like this. He took to the stage for a bit of conducting his chorus of alumni.

Rogers taught for over four decades, working at Maryvale High School from 1962 until 1998.

"You almost couldn't find anybody that went to Maryvale, when I went to Maryvale, that didn't have him as a teacher and wasn't part of the choir," Maryvale Alumna and former Music Director Ann Mosner said.