Terry Pegula, owner of the Buffalo Bills and Sabres, now worth $9.3 billion

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Terry Pegula, the owner of the Buffalo Bills and Sabres, is now worth more than $9 billion.

Pegula's real-time net worth is $9.3 billion, according to the Forbes list of Billionaires. His net worth has increased by nearly $2 billion since the list was published in 2025, when his net worth was $7.6 billion.

Pegula made a lot of his money originally from oil and gas but sold most of his assets to Royal Dutch Shell in 2010.

In 2011, Pegula bought the Sabres for $189 million, and then in 2014, he purchased the Bills for $1.4 billion.

According to Forbes, as of August 2025, the Bills were valued at $5.95 billion, and as of December 2025, the Sabres were valued at $1.325 billion.