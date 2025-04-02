Terry Pegula, owner of the Buffalo Bills and Sabres, is now worth $7.6 billion

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Terry Pegula's net worth keeps climbing and has now surpassed $7 billion.

Pegula's real-time net worth is now $7.6 billion, according to the Forbes list of Billionaires published on Tuesday.

Pegula made a lot of his money originally from oil and gas. But in 2010, he sold most of his assets to Royal Dutch Shell.

One year later, Pegula bought the Buffalo Sabres for $189 million, and in 2014, he purchased the Buffalo Bills for $1.4 billion, creating a sports empire in Buffalo.