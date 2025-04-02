Watch Now
Terry Pegula, owner of the Buffalo Bills and Sabres, is now worth $7.6 billion

Adrian Kraus/AP
Terry Pegula, owner of the Buffalo Bills, walks on the field before an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Terry Pegula's net worth keeps climbing and has now surpassed $7 billion.

Pegula's real-time net worth is now $7.6 billion, according to the Forbes list of Billionaires published on Tuesday.

Pegula made a lot of his money originally from oil and gas. But in 2010, he sold most of his assets to Royal Dutch Shell.

One year later, Pegula bought the Buffalo Sabres for $189 million, and in 2014, he purchased the Buffalo Bills for $1.4 billion, creating a sports empire in Buffalo.

