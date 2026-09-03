OLCOTT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Strong storms tore across Western New York Wednesday evening, sending residents scrambling for cover as tornado warnings were issued across several counties.

"It was a huge swirl cloud, like it was forming a tornado maybe a quarter mile from my house," Jeff Zapp said.

Zapp captured photos of what he believes was a tornado near his home in Olcott.

"As soon as I snapped a picture, my wife was yelling at me to get to the basement, and that's what we did," he said.

WATCH: 'Terrifying': Tree crashes into Niagara County home during storm

'Terrifying': Tree crashes into Niagara County home during storm

Just a few blocks away, the storm left behind damage. A tree came crashing down onto Bill Clark's home.

"We heard the warnings, and we were driving around in the car, and we said we'd better get home," Clark said. "So we were on our way, and our neighbor called and said the tree fell on our house," he explained.

Clark and his wife are dealing with the damage left behind by the storm.

For Zapp, the photos he snapped during the storm are a reminder of just how close he and his family were to something much worse.

"It was terrifying," Zapp said.