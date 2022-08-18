Watch Now
Tennessee man arrested in Buffalo on weapon charge

Posted at 8:14 PM, Aug 17, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Tennessee man was arrested today in Buffalo and charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Officers were called this morning to the 200 block of Franklin Street for reports of a man with a gun at a hotel.

Using a search warrant, detectives say they found a loaded Glock 9mm Model 45 and a loaded Canik 9mm TP9 Elite pistol.

Police say 33-year-old Dontey Martin of Clarkville, Tennessee has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

No injuries were reported in connection to this incident.

