Tennessee man arrested in Buffalo on drug-related charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Tennessee man was arrested Wednesday in Buffalo on drug-related charges.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office was informed that 45-year-old Joseph Esposito of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was heading to Buffalo on Wednesday to deliver methamphetamine. Esposito was located by the sheriff's office in a Blasdell parking lot and was allegedly in possession of about five pounds of methamphetamine and 470 doses of steroids.

Esposito has been charged with criminal possession of methamphetamine, criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle without a license, and a violation for operating a vehicle without a license.

Esposito is awaiting his arraignment at the Erie County Holding Center.