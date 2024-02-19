Ten Lives Club opens new adoption center inside Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ten Lives Club announced Monday the opening of its newest adoption center inside the Walden Galleria in Cheektowaga.

The cat rescue group is teaming up with the Buffalo Animal Shelter and SPCA Serving Erie County to pull friendly cats from high-kill shelters and have them available for adoption.

Best Friends Animal Society is providing a grant that will help cover some of the costs to get each cat tested, vaccinated, and spayed or neutered.

Ten Lives Club says it expects more than 700 cats and kittens to be adopted this year at this location.

“I am thrilled about Ten Lives Club’s new location and the collaboration with them will make a significant difference in saving cat lives,” said Kelly McCartney, Executive Director of the Buffalo Animal Shelter. “It will allow our shelter to move more cats and will increase the number of successful adoptions. By working together, we can provide these wonderful cats with the love and care they deserve while making a positive difference in the Western New York Community.”

“Our intake model has shifted in recent years to admitting animals most at-risk and in-need,” says SPCA Serving Erie County President/CEO Cait Daly, “which means more of our resources are allocated to these animals with greater needs. It’s wonderful to know that, should we have an overflow of friendly cats that do not require this high level of care, we may be able to assist Ten Lives by transferring some cats to their organization, helping to fill their mall location’s cages while helping these cats find loving families quickly!”

Ten Lives Club is looking for volunteers for customer service, adoptions and cleanings. It will offer training in all areas for anyone interested. To volunteer, you can call 716-919-1006 or email tlcgalleria@gmail.com.

The center will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturdays. On Sundays it will be open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. The adoption center will be closed on Wednesdays.