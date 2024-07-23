Ten Lives Club needs community’s help to adopt cats

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Ten Lives club doors have been shut for now and they're calling for the community's help to adopt as many cats and kittens as they're overwhelmed with intakes.

WKBW

The shelter has been so busy lately with many cats waiting to be adopted that's why they're calling for your help to adopt or even foster some cats.

The founder Marie Edwards told 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that at the beginning of this year over 1,500 cats were adopted.

WKBW

“At this minute we have over seven hundred cats in our program between foster and shelter," she says. "That’s a lot of cats.”

Marie says they’re hoping to open back up on August 6th, but need to have more empty cages.

WKBW

“We’ve had so many in the last week it has been crazy," Marie says. "The other day 26 people walked in with cats we took them all and we didn’t want to say no.”

But why so many cats being surrendered?

WKBW

“There have been a lot of evictions this year. A lot of people leaving their cats then behind in the home or the apartment complex," she adds. "Where the property managers are calling saying somebody left them. This year has been the worst ever with evictions.”

Elyse Kochmanski recently became a foster cat mom.

She fosters nine from Ten Lives Club.

WKBW

“I’m just really glad that I started fostering now because they really need the help. At home, I have these guys that are about 13 weeks old and I have some three-week-old little babies that were brought in.”

WKBW

“Any types of donations like food Purina kitten cow Purina cat cow that’s the kind of stuff that the cats really need right now," says Makenna Lederhouse, PR marketing coordinator of Ten Lives Club.

Every single dollar is from donations, surrender fees, or adoptions.

WKBW

“And when we say surrender fees somebody brought us six cats today and we received $70 from six cats, but how far $70 is going to stretch for six cats," says Marie.

If you’re looking to adopt the shelter lowered their prices:

Kittens are $195.

Adult cats are $90.”

WKBW

“We’re just trying to push to get cats adopted, get them processed, and hopefully make room for more intakes so we can help strays out there," says Makenna.

The Ten Lives Club will be hosting an adoption event at the Walden Galleria in two weeks.

Clickhere to keep posted on the adoption event.