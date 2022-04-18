Ten Lives Club hosting shower for more than 1,200 kittens

BLASDELL, NY (WKBW) — Ten Lives Club is having an inaugural kitten shower. The kitten shower is on Saturday from noon to 3:00 PM. The shelter is asking for gifts like litter pans and collars.

You can find the full gift wish list and event details here.

Ten Lives Club expects 1,267 kittens this year. Katie Prystajko said that means $190,000 dollars in medical care and more than $126,000 on spay and neuter surgeries.

“We’re celebrating while still raising money,” Prystajko said. “There’s a lot that goes into it besides the welcoming of a new life.”

Prystajko said 1,267 kittens is on par with a typical year and she said they get adopted quickly.

“We’ve already done 863 adoptions this year and its already April,” Prystajko said.

There are three things she says to keep in mind if you adopt a kitten.

“Microchipped, spade and neutered and just have fun,” Prystajko said.

Prystajko said the microchip is important, so if your kitten walks out the door, you can find them fast. But she said remember to have fun.

“Be patient, this is a fun exciting time, kittens are just learning to grow and experience their life and they really need the extra love and attention,” Prystajko said.