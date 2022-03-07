Ten Lives Club holds fundraiser, plans expansion

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ten Lives Club in Blasdell got creative for one of their many fundraisers this year: with cats around to hangout, raffles, and kitty themed bingo.

“All of our cards are set up with names of cat breeds and things like that,” Sprague said. “It’s not numbers, it’s all words that have to do with cats.”

Director of operations for Ten Lives Club, Joe Sprague, said last year they took in 3,000 cats and found homes for more than 2,900.

“In order to do that, we have to be able to raise quite a bit of money,” Sprague said.

Sprague said the club tries to raise at least $5,000 at events like these.

“Towards general operating, the medical care of our cats, the cleaning and the operation of the shelter.”

Last week, the club was awarded a $200,000 grant from the New York State Companion Animal Capital Fund to expand their shelter on Lake Shore Road.

“For us to be able to get this money and the number of additional cats we will be able to serve is astronomical.”

Sprague said the grant will give the shelter the ability to expand by two stories.

“This will give us more area for our medical operation as well as our more space for our adoption center.”

Plus, Sprague said they plan on adding new cat condos and medical cages to make sure the cats have a high quality of life while staying at Ten Lives Club.

If you missed Sunday’s bingo fundraiser, Sprague said they’re planning on having two more one in May and one in October. And he said the first one was a big hit.

“We sold out every single card and we filled every seat, so we’re very excited about that.”

If you want to adopt a cat from Ten Lives Club, you can get started by calling 716-646-5577 or by visiting their website.