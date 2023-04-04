Ten Lives Club, Buffalo Animal Shelter announce relaunch of pet photo contest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ten Lives Club and the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter announced Monday the relaunch of its "Resurgence to the Rescue" pet photo contest.

Buffalo dog or cat owners can enter their furry friends in the contest for a chance to see their faces on a beer can.

The winner of the contest will be invited it the Resurgence to the Rescue pet-friendly celebration, at Resurgence Brewing Company on July 23.

Ten Lives Club

A new addition to the contest this year is a celebrity pet photo contest, where celebrity pets compete against each other to be on a Resurgence beer can.

Nominations for the contest are by invitation only, and all votes will go toward helping the animals at the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter and Ten Lives Club.

You can enter your pet or vote for your favorite animal, here.

You can also vote for your favorite celebrity pet, here.

