Ten Lives Club at the Eastern Hills Mall celebrates 3,000th adoption

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ten Lives Club at the Eastern Hills Mall celebrated its 3,000th adoption Thursday.

Kimberly LaRussa, Public Relations Manager for Ten Lives Club, tells 7 Eyewitness News the location opened in June 2017 after the Erie County SPCA moved to its West Seneca location and at the time only had a few free roamers and a few volunteers. It is now its number one adoption center.

"We are so excited for our wonderful staff and volunteers there who make this possible! We would not be able to adopt out the amount of cats that we do each year without our locations across WNY and the incredible people who give these beautiful animals loving homes!" said LaRussa.

Boots, pictured below, was the 3,000th adoption.