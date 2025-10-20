BLASDELL, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ten Lives Club, a cat rescue and adoption group in Blasdell, is asking for the public's assistance after an alleged break-in attempt last week.

The rescue posted a video on social media of the alleged incident that occurred on October 17. They said those in the video tried to break into their building and the building next door and they took two cameras. They are asking the public to share the video and contact police if they have any information.

Ten Lives Club asking for assistance after alleged break-in attempt

You can find the full statement below: