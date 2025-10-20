Ten Lives Club asking for assistance after alleged break-in attempt

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ten Lives Club, a cat rescue and adoption group in Blasdell, is asking for the public's assistance after an alleged break-in attempt last week.
The rescue posted a video on social media of the alleged incident that occurred on October 17. They said those in the video tried to break into their building and the building next door and they took two cameras. They are asking the public to share the video and contact police if they have any information.
You can find the full statement below:
"On Friday evening these awful people tried to break into our building and the building next door. They took two cameras which the police said is larceny. We want these people caught and charged! This was done around 1 am. Please share this video and if you know them contact Detective Jason Nappo of the Hamburh police at 716-364-2035. Our safety of our cats and our building is our main concern. What losers these people have nothing better to do but destroy and steal. Shame them and let’s catch them!"