Temporary restraining order against Seneca Nation regarding compact payment agreement with NYS

IRVING, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former Seneca Nation councilor has filed a temporary restraining order against the nation regarding the compact payment agreement between the nation and New York State.

The Seneca Nation and New York State signed a compact agreement on January 12.

According to former councilor Sue Abrams says some 300 enrolled Seneca Nation members gathered for two community meetings this week voicing their opposition to President Matt Pagels’ settlement agreement.

