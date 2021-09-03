Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Temporary layoffs related to chip shortage at GM Tonawanda plant

items.[0].image.alt
General Motors
POWERTRAIN.jpg
Posted at 12:26 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 12:26:18-04

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Temporary layoffs related to the global computer chip shortage will take place at the General Motors plant in Tonawanda.

According to the Associated Press, due to the global shortage of computer chips General Motors announced Thursday it would pause production at eight North American plants during the next two weeks.

Wence Valentin, president of UAW Local 774, says there are about 350 to 400 employees impacted and the temporary layoffs will only last for a few days. Union employees are being told to report back to work next Thursday.

Between union and salary employees, the GM Tonawanda plant employs around 1000 people.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716