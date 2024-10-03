Temporary closures and traffic shifts on South Grand Island bridges this weekend

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Thruway Authority announced temporary closures and traffic shifts on the South Grand Island bridges this weekend.

According to the Thruway Authority, this will allow for the bridges to be inspected as required by the National Bridge Inspection Standards (NBIS) every two years.

Northbound South Grand Island Bridge

Will be closed to all traffic beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, October 4 through 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 5. Motorists traveling north on I-190 entering Grand Island will be diverted to a single lane on the southbound South Grand Island Bridge.

Southbound South Grand Island Bridge

Will be closed to all traffic beginning at 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 5 through 9 a.m. Sunday, October 6. Motorists traveling south on I-190 off Grand Island will be diverted to a single lane on the northbound South Grand Island Bridge.

The Thruway Authority said the inspection process is weather-dependent and subject to change. Drivers should plan for moderate delays throughout the duration of the closures.