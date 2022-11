BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A teenager is hospitalized, recovering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the 14 year old boy was shot on Congressional Walk in Buffalo around 3:30 Sunday morning.

He's being treated at Oishei Children's Hospital.

Police have not made an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential Tipline at 716-847-2255.