Teenager arrested in connection to Niagara Falls shooting

7 Eyewitness News Staff
Niagara Falls Police
Posted at 1:11 PM, Apr 14, 2022
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls Police have arrested a teenager in connection to an April shooting at the Niagara Falls City Market.

18-year-old Krestain M. Watson, of Niagara Falls, was taken into custody on Thursday morning, accused of being part of a shooting that happened on the afternoon of April 12th.

Police say Watson was arrested his home without incident.

Watson is charged with one count of 2nd degree assault, 1st degree reckless endangerment, and 2nd degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The 16-year-old shooting victim was treated at ECMC for his injuries and has since been released.

