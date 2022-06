BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A teenage girl is in the hospital after she was struck by a vehicle on Sycamore Street Tuesday.

Buffalo police said the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of Sycamore Street. The girl suffered multiple injuries and was transported to Sisters Hospital. Police said it appears her injuries are non-life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation. No charges have been announced.