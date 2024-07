BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was hit by a truck while riding his bicycle Tuesday night.

Town of Tonawanda Police say the boy was hit around 8:20 p.m. at Woodstock Avenue and Yorkshire Road.

The boy was taken to the Oishei Children's Hospital where police say he is currently in critical condition.

Police say the driver of the pickup is cooperating with the investigation and charges are not expected.