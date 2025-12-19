Teen struck and killed on Clinton Street in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Seneca police are investigating after a teen was struck by a pickup truck and killed on Clinton Street on Thursday night.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Clinton Street near Maplewood Avenue. Police said 16-year-old Paul Alvarez was struck by a pickup truck. He was treated at the scene and then transported to ECMC where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck remained on scene and cooperated fully with the investigation. Police are continuing to investigate, but no criminal charges are anticipated.