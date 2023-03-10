Teen sentenced in connection to shooting during attack at McKinley High School

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced an 18-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced Friday morning in Erie County Court to five years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. He was denied youthful offender adjudication.

The district attorney's office said the 18-year-old shot a school security guard on February 9, 2022. The 27-year-old security guard was attempting to break up a fight outside McKinley High School. He was taken to ECMC where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his left leg.

The student, who was 17-years-old at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of second-degree assault.

Another 18-year-old Buffalo man was adjudicated as a youthful offender. He was sentenced to serve 1 to 3 years.

The district attorney's office said the 18-year-old was involved in beating and stabbing a 14-year-old boy outside McKinley High School on February 9, 2022. The boy was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital where he was treated for multiple stab wounds.

The student, who was also 17-years-old at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of first-degree assault.