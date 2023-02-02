Teen sentenced in connection to five armed robberies in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a 17-year-old boy from Buffalo was sentenced before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan, a designated Youth Part judge, to five years of incarceration followed by five years of post-release supervision. The adolescent offender was denied youthful offender status at the request of prosecutors.

According to the district attorney's office, the teen committed five armed robberies between March 2022 and August 2022. Two occurred when he was 16 and three occurred when he was 17.

He pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree robbery in December 2022.

Final orders of protection were issued on behalf of all eight victims and remain in effect for the next five years.