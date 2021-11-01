Teen sentenced for possessing illegal guns and filing false insurance claim in separate cases

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo teen has been sentenced for possessing illegal guns and filing a false insurance claim in two separate cases.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced a 19-year-old male was granted youthful offender status when he was sentenced in Erie County Court Monday, he was sentenced to an indeterminate period of 1 1/3 to 4 years in state prison.

The teen pleaded guilty to three felony charges in two separate cases in September.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Before the 19-year-old male was granted youthful offender status 7 Eyewitness News reported the his name. Now that he has been granted youthful offender status, his name has been removed from all previous stories and will not be used in any future reporting.

In the first case, the district attorney's office said on October 24, 2021 Buffalo police stopped the teen on Erskine Avenue near Suffolk Street and during the traffic stop officers found he was driving without a license. Officers also discovered the teen was in possession of two loaded, illegal firearms. He pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree in this case.

In the second case, the district attorney's office said on October 15, 2020 the teen intentionally spray painted racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic graffiti onto his SUV that was parked on Saranac Avenue in Buffalo. The teen then intentionally filed a false claim with his car insurance provider. He pleaded guilty to one count of insurance fraud in the third degree in this case.