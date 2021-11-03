Teen sentenced after pleading guilty to assault for injuring officers while driving stolen vehicle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo teen has been sentenced after pleading guilty to assault for injuring officers while driving a stolen vehicle.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced a 16-year-old male from Buffalo was adjudicated as a youthful offender when he was sentenced Wednesday to an indeterminate period of one to three years in state prison.

According to the district attorney's office, around 11:20 p.m. on June 7 Buffalo police observed a vehicle at a gas station on Bailey Avenue and Langfield Drive that was reported stolen that morning from a residence in North Buffalo.

Officials say the 16-year-old was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and refused orders to exit and placed the vehicle into reverse injuring a police lieutenant who was hit by the open passenger side door. He then attempted to flee in the stolen vehicle and struck a civilian vehicle which hit a police patrol vehicle. The 16-year-old then fled on foot in the area of Peach and Best Streets, he was placed under arrest shortly after and two other officers were injured while chasing him.

The officers were treated at ECMC for various injuries and the lieutenant continues to recover from injuries. According to the district attorney's office, the lieutenant's injuries prevented her from being able to return to work for several months.

The 16-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of assault on a peace officer, police officer, firefighter or emergency medical services professional and two counts of assault in the second degree in September.