Teen pleads guilty to assault after stabbing neighbor in South Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A teen has pleaded guilty to an assault charge after a stabbing on Seneca Street in South Buffalo in November 2024.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a 17-year-old boy from Buffalo pleaded guilty Wednesday before Youth Part Judge Brenda Freedman to one count of first-degree assault.

The district attorney's office said on November 1, 2024, Buffalo Police responded to the reported stabbing on the 1900 block of Seneca Street. The teen intentionally stabbed a 43-year-old man with a pocket knife during a neighborhood dispute. The man was taken by ambulance to ECMC and was hospitalized for several days after undergoing surgery for injuries.

The teen faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 19. According to the district attorney's office, if granted youthful offender status, the maximum sentence is 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison. He remains remanded to the custody of the Erie County Youth Services Center.