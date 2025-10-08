Teen pleads guilty to all charges, including attempted murder, after shooting in Depew

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that an 18-year-old from Depew pleaded guilty to all charges after a shooting in Depew, including:



One count of second-degree attempted murder

One count of first-degree assault

One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

One count of second-degree assault

The DA said on May 7, 2025, the adolescent offender, who was 17 years old at the time, shot a 20-year-old woman with an illegal gun outside of a store on the 5100 block of Broadway in the Village of Depew. The woman was taken by ambulance to ECMC where she was treated for serious injuries. The adolescent offender was arrested by police later that night.

The adolescent offender remains held without bail in the custody of the Erie County Youth Services Center and is scheduled to be sentenced on December 11. A temporary order of protection issued on behalf of the victim remains in effect.