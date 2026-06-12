Teen on electric scooter seriously hurt in North Tonawanda crash

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A high school student riding an electric scooter was seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon with a Cadillac.

The crash happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Nash Road and Meadow Drive. North Tonawanda police say the teenager did not yield to traffic while crossing the intersection when he was hit.

Police at the scene tell 7 News Niagara County Reporter Derek Heid two high school resource officers arrived within minutes and applied two tourniquets to the teen. He was taken to Golisano Children's Hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with their investigation.