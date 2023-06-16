Teen in critical condition and others facing charges after Orchard Park police pursue speeding vehicle

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A teen is in critical condition and four other teens are facing charges after police in Orchard Park pursued a speeding vehicle early Friday morning.

According to the Orchard Park Police Department, around 2:30 a.m. Friday a patrol unit was conducting a traffic detail on Southwestern Boulevard near Michael Road when a vehicle allegedly passed the officer's stationary vehicle traveling 64 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Police said the officer activated the emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop but the operator allegedly failed to yield and began speeding away west on Southwestern Boulevard. The officer pursued the vehicle until it crashed while attempting to negotiate a curve in the road near Webster Road. The vehicle struck a utility pole and rolled several times before it came to a rest against the front porch of a residence on Southwestern Boulevard.

According to police, the 17-year-old driver and three passengers (ages 14, 15, and 15) allegedly fled the scene on foot. The fourth passenger (age 16) was trapped in the vehicle and needed to be extricated and was transported to ECMC and is in critical condition.

The driver and three passengers that allegedly fled on foot were taken into custody and examined by EMS. Police said the three passengers were charged with unlawful possession of weapons by persons under 16 and obstruction of governmental administration. The driver was charged with unlawful fleeing, reckless driving, failed to yield right of way to an emergency vehicle, speed in zone, passing a red light and junior license restriction violations. Police said the driver will also face penal law charges.

